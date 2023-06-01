Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Report: K-State to open season against Bronny James and USC

LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - Jerome Tang and the Kansas State Wildcats will open the 2023-24 season with a star-studded matchup in Las Vegas. According to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, the Wildcats will head to Sin City to take on the USC Trojans in what will be Bronny James’ collegiate debut.

The Wildcats and Trojans will match up at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Nov. 6.

James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is a McDonald’s All-American recruit who announced in May that he would attend the University of Southern California and play his collegiate basketball just a few miles away from where his father plays with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was the No. 22 ranked prospect according to 24/7 Sports composite rankings.

On Wednesday, Kansas State received word that uber-talented forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin would return after putting his name in the NBA Draft.

USC is expected to be a top-25 team in the upcoming season. Along with James, the Trojans also are adding Isaiah Collier -- the No. 1 ranked recruit in the Class of 2023 -- to a roster that returns All-Pac-12 selection Boogie Ellis and others from a team that made the NCAA Tournament last year.

K-State will open its season with Tomlin and North Texas transfer Tylor Perry as the headliners on Tang’s roster following a season that saw KSU reach the Elite Eight.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier at Pizza Ranch gets $2,500 tip from customer
Rachel Wilkes.
Johnson County day care worker faces criminal charges
The KCPD is investigating a triple shooting that happened at a Family Dollar on Wednesday...
1 dead following triple shooting at Family Dollar in KCMO
Workers rescued the stray kitten, but they warned the public that it is illegal to abandon or...
Kitten adopted after being left at Raymore animal shelter door in sealed box
Fatal Shooting near 63rd and Lennox.
Victim identified in Wednesday morning shooting on NW 63rd Terrace

Latest News

U.S. passports are displayed on top of a flag in this photo from June 13, 2020.
Reps. Sharice Davids, Emanuel Cleaver looking for answers to passport delays
Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal...
Sallói, Kinda lead Sporting KC to 2-1 victory over Dallas
Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) looks to shoot against Texas A&M forward Julius Marble (34)...
Missouri’s Kobe Brown to remain in NBA Draft
Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco visits with KCTV5 ahead of camp for kids
Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco visits with KCTV5 ahead of camp for kids