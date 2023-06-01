Report: K-State to open season against Bronny James and USC

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - Jerome Tang and the Kansas State Wildcats will open the 2023-24 season with a star-studded matchup in Las Vegas. According to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, the Wildcats will head to Sin City to take on the USC Trojans in what will be Bronny James’ collegiate debut.

The Wildcats and Trojans will match up at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Nov. 6.

James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is a McDonald’s All-American recruit who announced in May that he would attend the University of Southern California and play his collegiate basketball just a few miles away from where his father plays with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was the No. 22 ranked prospect according to 24/7 Sports composite rankings.

On Wednesday, Kansas State received word that uber-talented forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin would return after putting his name in the NBA Draft.

USC is expected to be a top-25 team in the upcoming season. Along with James, the Trojans also are adding Isaiah Collier -- the No. 1 ranked recruit in the Class of 2023 -- to a roster that returns All-Pac-12 selection Boogie Ellis and others from a team that made the NCAA Tournament last year.

K-State will open its season with Tomlin and North Texas transfer Tylor Perry as the headliners on Tang’s roster following a season that saw KSU reach the Elite Eight.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.