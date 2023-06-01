Ralph Yarl family, attorneys to give update on teen’s health and address case being sealed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The family of 17-year-old Ralph Yarl, who was shot twice when he knocked on the wrong door attempting to pick up his brothers in Kansas City, are holding a virtual press conference Thursday afternoon.

Yarl’s family and representatives will address the Clay County Court’s decision to seal the case of 84-year-old Andrew Lester from the public, as well as Thursday’s docket call and the procedural posture of the criminal case. They will also address Yarl’s current condition.

The Staley High School student appeared Monday at a Memorial Day run.

Lester, who shot Yarl on April 13, 2023, appeared in court Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Yarl’s family will be joined by attorneys Lee Merritt and Ben Crump during the virtual press conference.

