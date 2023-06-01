Aging & Style
Overland Park announces Bluejacket Pool to open Friday

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The City of Overland Park announced that its fourth and final outdoor pool will open Friday.

Bluejacket Pool delayed its opening due to the discovery of a water leak, while the remainder of the city’s three other outdoor pools opened for operation on Sunday, May 28.

Overland Park said swim lessons at Bluejacket Pool are now on as originally scheduled.

The City will operate four outdoor pools this summer:

  • Bluejacket Pool, 10101 Bond St.,
  • Stonegate Pool, 9701 Antioch Rd.,
  • Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center, 11950 Lowell Ave.,
  • Young’s Pool, 8421 W. 77th St.,

Each pool is open from noon until 7 p.m. daily.

