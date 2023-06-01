Aging & Style
One dead, another thrown from vehicle on I-70 in KCK

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a Toyota Sequoia head-on.(MGN)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning Kansas City, Kansas Police arrived on the scene of a serious single-car crash near the area of N. James Street and I-70.

One adult was pronounced dead inside the car while a second was thrown from the vehicle and rushed to a nearby hospital. That person is listed in critical condition.

Police are investigating what may have led to the crash.

