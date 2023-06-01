Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Missouri nonprofit offering free emergency contraceptives to Missourians

In response to Roe v. Wade being overturned, Missouri Family Health Council is giving out free...
In response to Roe v. Wade being overturned, Missouri Family Health Council is giving out free doses of Plan B to anyone with a Missouri address.(WMTV)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missourians of any age can obtain free emergency contraceptives, commonly known as “Plan B,” through the Missouri Family Health Council’s “Free EC” initiative.

The nonprofit will ship anyone with a Missouri address a free “EC Kit” which contains two doses of “Plan B,” sexual health and education resources, connections to health care providers who charge affordable rates and “safer sex supplies” such as condoms and lube. The initiative uses federal Title X funding allotted for family planning programs.

Kansas Citians wishing to receive a kit can pick one up from the Mattie Rhodes Center located at 148 N Topping Ave. Other locations include Springfield, Columbia, St. Louis, Hillsboro and more.

To receive your “free EC” kit, fill out the form on their website.

“Plan B” is an emergency contraception that lowers the chance of pregnancy. Though the pill can be taken anytime within five days of having unprotected sex, it works best works the sooner it is taken. For more information about the emergency contraceptive pill, visit the nonprofit’s FAQ page.

The Missouri nonprofit advocates for increased access to reproductive health care after Missouri instilled a near-total abortion ban triggered by the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier at Pizza Ranch gets $2,500 tip from customer
Rachel Wilkes.
Johnson County day care worker faces criminal charges
The KCPD is investigating a triple shooting that happened at a Family Dollar on Wednesday...
1 dead following triple shooting at Family Dollar in KCMO
Workers rescued the stray kitten, but they warned the public that it is illegal to abandon or...
Kitten adopted after being left at Raymore animal shelter door in sealed box
Fatal Shooting near 63rd and Lennox.
Victim identified in Wednesday morning shooting on NW 63rd Terrace

Latest News

Hot Country Nights starts Thursday June 1 at Power & Light.
Hot Country Nights series kicks off Thursday
KCTV5 kicks off ‘3 Degree Guarantee’ campaign to support local charities
FILE — A Knob Noster, Missouri man died after veering off the road, hitting two fences and a...
Man dies after vehicle veers off highway, hits multiple fences
Kansas City to install progress pride flags crosswalk ahead of Pride Month