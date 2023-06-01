Man dies after vehicle veers off highway, hits multiple fences
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 48-year-old man from Knob Noster, Missouri, was killed Wednesday evening in a car crash.
A crash report stated Lee G. Thomas was traveling southbound at about 5:15 p.m. on East 75 Road in Johnson County, Missouri.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Thomas’ 2013 Chevrolet Equinox veered off the road, hitting two fences and a tree. Debris from the crash struck a stationary SUV but no one in that car was hurt.
Thomas was not wearing a seatbelt.
