Man dies after vehicle veers off highway, hits multiple fences

FILE — A Knob Noster, Missouri man died after veering off the road, hitting two fences and a...
FILE — A Knob Noster, Missouri man died after veering off the road, hitting two fences and a tree.(Source: MGN)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 48-year-old man from Knob Noster, Missouri, was killed Wednesday evening in a car crash.

A crash report stated Lee G. Thomas was traveling southbound at about 5:15 p.m. on East 75 Road in Johnson County, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Thomas’ 2013 Chevrolet Equinox veered off the road, hitting two fences and a tree. Debris from the crash struck a stationary SUV but no one in that car was hurt.

Thomas was not wearing a seatbelt.

