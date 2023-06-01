Lucas Oil Speedway accepting donations for annual Kids’ Bicycle Giveaway

WHEATLAND, MO. (June 1, 2023) - One of the most-gratifying nights of the season for Lucas Oil Speedway management is quickly approaching with fans, drivers and sponsors asked to help out with the annual Kids’ Bicycle Giveaway.

This year’s event is scheduled for the Casey’s Thursday Night Thunder program on June 29, kicking off the 4th of July holiday weekend. Anyone wishing to donate a bicycle or make a monetary donation to purchase bikes for youngsters, ages 5-through-12 may do so.

General Manager Danny Lorton said the goal is to give away at least 100 new bicycles this year after 82 were collected and distributed to youngsters last season.

“We are reaching out to sponsors, racers, employees and anyone else who would like to help us reach our goal,” Lorton said. “Our goal is to have a bicycle for every youngster who attends the races that evening.”

Anyone interested in donating a new boys’ or girls’ bicycle, or make a cash donation, can stop by the Lucas Oil Speedway office during business hours, Monday through Friday, or do so at the office before any Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series event during June. There’s also a “Bike-O-Meter” donation box located in the Diamond Bar for cash donations.

For questions or more details, contact Lisa Lorton at the Lucas Oil Speedway office (417) 282-5984 or via email at Lisa@lucasoilspeedway.com.

The youngsters can sign before intermission on June 29th for a chance to enter a drawing for the new bicycles of various sizes.

The Casey’s Thursday Night Thunder Kids Night at the Races program includes a huge fireworks display after the racing action. The Hermitage Lumber Late Models will be the featured class participating area Casey’s locations will have $2 discount coupons for tickets.

Weekly action resumes this Saturday: The Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series resumes this Saturday with Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods the featured class on Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper $5 Night at the Races. The B-Mods’ 25-lap feature will pay $750 to win.

The Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifeids, Hermitage Lumber Late Models and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars also will be in action on Saturday with all grandstand tickets $5 for ages 6-and-older. Kids under six, as always, are free.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m. with grandstand gates at 5. Hot laps are set for 6:30 with racing at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday admission prices:

General Admission (ages 6 and Up) - $5

Kids (5 and under)- FREE

Pit Pass - $35

Kids’ Pit Tour: The Frogs Jr Fan Club Pit Tour, led by flagman Mike Striegel, is scheduled prior to each weekly dirt-track racing program this season, Striegel will lead the tour on a large golf cart for youngsters ages 5-12 with the youngsters signing up for a drawing each week to be a part of the tour.

Striegel will drive them through the pits and stop and visit with various drivers where the youngsters can see the race cars up close, take pictures and collect autographs.

Kids can sign up for the Frogs Jr Fan Club on the south end of the Midway after gates open at 5 p.m. for a chance to go on the pit tour.

For information about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

