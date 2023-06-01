Aging & Style
Lakevis Sloan, charged in murder of KCK 6-year-old, booked into Wyandotte County jail

Lakevis Sloan was booked into the Wyandotte County jail after being extradited from South Dakota.
Lakevis Sloan was booked into the Wyandotte County jail after being extradited from South Dakota.(Wyandotte County Detention Center)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The 20-year-old charged with murder in the shooting death of a child has been booked into the Wyandotte County Jail.

Lakevis Sloan was arrested in South Dakota on May 18 with a 17-year-old. A third suspect remains at large.

Police believe three suspects fired dozens of shots on May 3 near 31st Street and Greeley Avenue as Sir’Antonio Brown, known as Sir, played outside. Police said evidence showed the shooters saw the 6-year-old child but still chose to shoot with no regard for the kindergartner’s life.

Sir’Antonio Brown was shot in the area of North 31st Street and Greeley Avenue in KCK.
Sir’Antonio Brown was shot in the area of North 31st Street and Greeley Avenue in KCK.(Brown family)

Sloan and the 17-year-old were taken into custody after they exited a Greyhound bus in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

He was booked on Wednesday into the Wyandotte County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond. Sloan was charged with:

  • second-degree murder
  • aggravated assault
  • aggravated child endangerment

Cassandra Sledge, an 18-year-old, was also arrested in connection with the child’s death, accused of obstructing prosecution in the case. She was said to be the owner of the car involved in the shooting.

Additional coverage:

Family of Sir’Antonio Brown relieved to hear of 2 people arrested, charged with murder

Murder suspects arrested in shooting death of 6-year-old KCK boy

‘We are Sir Strong’: Family of slain 6-year-old raises money for funeral expenses

KCK police continue investigation into shooting of 6-year-old boy

KCK police search for suspects after 6-year-old is fatally shot while playing outside

