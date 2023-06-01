Aging & Style
KCTV5 kicks off ‘3 Degree Guarantee’ campaign to support local charities

The Storm Track 5 weather team prides itself on accuracy and is excited to be helping those in...
The Storm Track 5 weather team prides itself on accuracy and is excited to be helping those in Kansas City and surrounding areas.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - What is the 3 Degree Guarantee?

Each weekday during the 10 p.m. newscast the Storm Track 5 Weather Team will deliver a guaranteed forecast that includes the high temperature for Kansas City for the following day. Then each day on KCTV5 News at 6 p.m. they will compare the forecast high temperature to the actual high temperature reported at KCI. Every time the forecast high temperature is within 3 degrees of the actual high, KCTV5 will donate $50 to a local charity.

At the end of each month, KCTV5 will add up the total and present a check to the selected charity. The Storm Track 5 weather team prides itself on accuracy and is excited to be helping those in Kansas City and surrounding areas. That way when we get it right, everyone wins!

