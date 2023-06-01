KCKFD responds to structure fire at Cheyenne and Coy

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Fire crews with the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department responded to a structure fire Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Cheyenne and S. Coy Street.

Heavy fire was reported by a truck company and firefighters responded, knocking down the fire at the building.

Significant damage could be seen on the exterior, but KCKFD said no injuries were reported.

