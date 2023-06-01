Kansas City to install progress pride flags crosswalk ahead of Pride Month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City’s LGBTQ Commission alongside the Kansas City Pride Community Alliance is helping spread pride across Westport by way of four progress flag crosswalks.

The progress flag crosswalks will start at the intersection of Westport Road and Broadway Boulevard with the unveiling set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Fountain Haus opened on the corner of Westport Road a year ago and that’s where the pride parade route starts. Organizers said this is to pay homage to those who call Westport home.

Chair of the Kansas City LGBTQ Commission Justice Horn said they are excited to work with community partners and the city to install another progress pride flag here.

“It’s been a really tough time for so many members of our community, but we hope that this crosswalk shows people that they aren’t alone, that we see them, and that we support them. Kansas City has and will continue to be on the forefront of the fight for LGBTQ+ rights across the nation,” said Horn. “This is one of the many ways we can show the nation and those who live here that Kansas City is a welcoming community.”

City Manager Brian Platt has been helpful in getting the initiative accomplished, according to the organization, who is thankful for the ongoing support from the city and its policies and actions. This could include when city leaders voted to make KC a sanctuary city for the trans community in early May.

The PrideFest will be from June 9-11, with the parade scheduled for June 10.

The LGBTQ Commission tweeted out there will be a trans community town hall on June 7 at the Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Center.

At a time when some state political leaders work to ban transgender care for adults and children.

The Missouri ACLU sued to block new state restrictions on both adults and children seeking gender-affirming care in late April, stating Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey has no authority to regulate that kind of care by way of emergency rule-making. Bailey later dropped the emergency ruling.

Missouri lawmakers approved two bills banning gender-affirming health care for minors and preventing girls and women from participating in female sports and those are still awaiting signatures from Governor Mike Parson.

