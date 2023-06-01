Aging & Style
Hot Country Nights series kicks off Thursday

Wade Bowen to headline Hot Country Nights June 1
Hot Country Nights starts Thursday June 1 at Power & Light.
Hot Country Nights starts Thursday June 1 at Power & Light.(Visit KC)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Live! will once again be a hot spot this summer with the “Hot Country Nights” series beginning June 1 that will feature 12 concerts at the Power & Light District.

The first concert takes place Thursday and will run Thursdays at 7p.m. downtown through August 17. The lineup was announced April 14, 2023. Gates for the event open weekly at 5 p.m.

Guests under 18 require an accompanying adult.

