Hot Country Nights series kicks off Thursday
Wade Bowen to headline Hot Country Nights June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Live! will once again be a hot spot this summer with the “Hot Country Nights” series beginning June 1 that will feature 12 concerts at the Power & Light District.
The first concert takes place Thursday and will run Thursdays at 7p.m. downtown through August 17. The lineup was announced April 14, 2023. Gates for the event open weekly at 5 p.m.
- June 1 - Wade Bowen with Clayton Mullen (free)
- June 8 - Joe Nichols with Noah Nicks (free)
- June 15 - Priscilla Block with special guest Dalton Dover (free)
- June 22 - Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line with Adam Daleac (tickets for purchase)
- June 29 - Hailey Whitters with Lauren Watkins (free)
- July 6 - Randy Rogers Band with William Beckman (tickets for purchase)
- July 13 - Kip Moore with Ben Burgess (tickets for purchase)
- July 20 - Granger Smith with Earl Dibbles Jr. (tickets for purchase)
- July 27 - Brothers Osborne (tickets for purchase)
- Aug. 3 - Pecos & The Rooftops with Wyatt Flores (free)
- Aug. 10 - Justin Moore (tickets for purchase)
- Aug. 17 - Dylan Scott with George Birge (free)
Guests under 18 require an accompanying adult.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.