Hot Country Nights series kicks off Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Live! will once again be a hot spot this summer with the “Hot Country Nights” series beginning June 1 that will feature 12 concerts at the Power & Light District.

The first concert takes place Thursday and will run Thursdays at 7p.m. downtown through August 17. The lineup was announced April 14, 2023. Gates for the event open weekly at 5 p.m.

Guests under 18 require an accompanying adult.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.