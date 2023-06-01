Here’s how you can help save on water usage during summer months

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As summer heats up, so does the weather and humidity. With this also comes water usage and consumption on the rise.

Kansas City’s Board of Utilities released tips for the summer to help conserve and reduce the energy usage needed for water delivery across the metro.

Some ways to help inside your home:

When cooking, peel and clean vegetables in a large bowl of water instead of under running water.

Only run the dishwasher when it is full.

Install faucet aerators.

Take short showers instead of baths.

Repair leaky toilets.

Install a toilet dam, faucet aerators and low-flow showerheads

Run full loads of laundry.

When buying a washing machine, get a water-saver model that can adjust to the load size.

How to help outside of your home:

Set the mower blades to 2-3 inches high. Longer grass shades the soil improving moisture retention.

When washing your car wet it quickly, then use a bucket of water to wash the car and only turn on the hose to final rinse.

Always use a broom to clean walkways, driveways, and porches rather than hosing off those areas.

Only water the lawn when necessary. Avoid doing so on windy and hot days and only water in the morning or late evening to reduce evaporation.

More information can be found at www.bpu.com.

