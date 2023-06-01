FORECAST: Sunshine, some clouds and a stray shower or storm possible Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The high pressure has moved more towards the mid-Atlantic and New England states, but we still continue to pull through more of a southerly flow with our wind. Low pressure remains to the west within southern Colorado and southern New Mexico. A stationary front is developing in the upper Midwest, which will catalyze shower and storm development across the Missouri River Valley. We’ve already seen a few isolated showers and weak storms this morning, but more scattered storm activity is expected into the day’s peak heat. Late this afternoon, we anticipate afternoon temperatures to reach into the middle 80s, but depending on how much cloud cover builds throughout the day, we may see cooler conditions much like yesterday. The wet weather this afternoon into the evening at this time seems rather isolated, but grabbing an umbrella as a precaution is a wise choice.

We will remain under a scattered thunderstorm threat into Friday and Saturday with severe weather activity still outside of the viewing area. Temperatures are continuing to increase to the middle and upper 80s. This usually occurs as rain chances begin to dwindle at the end of the weekend, and a ridge of warm air settles over the central plains.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.