Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Sunshine, some clouds and a stray shower or storm possible Thursday

Sunshine and some clouds with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible - highs in the 80s with low winds.
By Greg Bennett
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The high pressure has moved more towards the mid-Atlantic and New England states, but we still continue to pull through more of a southerly flow with our wind. Low pressure remains to the west within southern Colorado and southern New Mexico. A stationary front is developing in the upper Midwest, which will catalyze shower and storm development across the Missouri River Valley. We’ve already seen a few isolated showers and weak storms this morning, but more scattered storm activity is expected into the day’s peak heat. Late this afternoon, we anticipate afternoon temperatures to reach into the middle 80s, but depending on how much cloud cover builds throughout the day, we may see cooler conditions much like yesterday. The wet weather this afternoon into the evening at this time seems rather isolated, but grabbing an umbrella as a precaution is a wise choice.

We will remain under a scattered thunderstorm threat into Friday and Saturday with severe weather activity still outside of the viewing area. Temperatures are continuing to increase to the middle and upper 80s. This usually occurs as rain chances begin to dwindle at the end of the weekend, and a ridge of warm air settles over the central plains.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier at Pizza Ranch gets $2,500 tip from customer
Rachel Wilkes.
Johnson County day care worker faces criminal charges
The KCPD is investigating a triple shooting that happened at a Family Dollar on Wednesday...
1 dead following triple shooting at Family Dollar in KCMO
Workers rescued the stray kitten, but they warned the public that it is illegal to abandon or...
Kitten adopted after being left at Raymore animal shelter door in sealed box
Fatal Shooting near 63rd and Lennox.
One dead in Wednesday morning shooting on NW 63rd Terrace

Latest News

Sunshine and some clouds with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible - highs in the 80s.
By the afternoon, under a mix of sun and clouds, look for widely scattered showers and...
FORECAST: Widely scattered showers, storms possible again Thursday
By the afternoon, under a mix of sun and clouds, look for widely scattered showers and...
FORECAST: Widely scattered showers, storms possible again Thursday
File: rain falling on drivers
FORECAST: Partly cloudy in the morning hours followed by scattered thunderstorms throughout the afternoon