FORECAST: Rain chances continue Friday

Scattered showers and storms will continue to move in and out of the area for the rest of Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will cool back down into the 60s overnight, with a “rinse and repeat” type of forecast for Friday. Another round of pop-up showers and storms returns during the afternoon, bringing some parts of our viewing area heavy rain, lightning and gusty wind. Saturday could also feature a chance of showers and storms during the afternoon, with highs back in the middle 80s. Sunday looks drier but also a touch warmer, as highs soar into the upper 80s. Next week, a drier air mass will come swinging in from the northeast. It will bring humidity levels down and cool temperatures just a bit. It should bring some relief to the high heat and humidity we’ve been experiencing all week.

