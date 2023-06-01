Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Federal appeals court halts EPA effort to impose air pollution plan in Missouri

FILE - Emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun, Monday,...
FILE - Emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Independence, Mo.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — A federal appeals court has put on hold an Environmental Protection Agency regulation aimed at reducing air pollution in Missouri, drawing criticism from environmentalists but praise from the state’s attorney general who called the proposal “unconstitutional overreach.”

Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced Wednesday that the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week granted his request for a stay, preventing the EPA from imposing the regulation until the appeals process plays out. It was not immediately clear if the EPA would appeal. A message left Thursday with a spokesperson was not immediately returned.

At issue is a “good neighbor” provision of the Clean Air Act which requires states to submit a plan detailing how they will address air pollution from sources like power plants and industrial facilities that can drift to neighboring states. The EPA deemed Missouri’s proposal inadequate and in March finalized its plan for the Ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standard.

“The court has thankfully put on hold the attempt by Biden’s EPA to unlawfully expand the federal government’s authority, displace Missouri’s ability to set our own energy policy, and force Missouri consumers to pay higher prices,” Bailey said in a news release. “We will always stand in the gap to protect Missourians against the federal government’s unconstitutional overreach.”

Jenn DeRose, Missouri campaign representative for the Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal Campaign, noted that St. Louis is in the midst of several straight days with dangerously high ozone levels. Meanwhile, DeRose said, Bailey “took to Twitter to celebrate this disastrous decision as the children in our community had to start their summer with a higher risk of coughing, asthma attacks, and chest pain.”

The appeals court issued its ruling without comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier at Pizza Ranch gets $2,500 tip from customer
Rachel Wilkes.
Johnson County day care worker faces criminal charges
The KCPD is investigating a triple shooting that happened at a Family Dollar on Wednesday...
1 dead following triple shooting at Family Dollar in KCMO
Kha'liya Bridgewater, 6 months old, was found deceased in a wooded area on May 13, 2023.
Deceased 6-month-old found in woods on Mother’s Day weekend identified
Workers rescued the stray kitten, but they warned the public that it is illegal to abandon or...
Kitten adopted after being left at Raymore animal shelter door in sealed box

Latest News

Overland Park announces Bluejacket Pool to open Friday
Ralph Yarl
Ralph Yarl family, attorneys to give update on teen’s health and address case being sealed
Lakevis Sloan was booked into the Wyandotte County jail after being extradited from South Dakota.
Lakevis Sloan, charged in murder of KCK 6-year-old, booked into Wyandotte County jail
Samantha Thrasher is wanted on multiple felony charges out of Blue Springs, Missouri.
Blue Springs Police searching for woman accused of shooting man and 7-year-old girl