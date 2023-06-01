Blue Springs Police searching for woman accused of shooting man and 7-year-old girl

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old woman is wanted by the Blue Springs, Missouri Police Department for felony first-degree assault.

According to police, Samantha J. Thrasher is wanted following an incident on May 20 at a hotel in Blue Springs. She’s accused by BSPD of assaulting a 36-year-old man with punches and shooting him multiple times, as well as shooting a 7-year-old girl one time.

The 7-year-old girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident took place May 20 at 11:52 p.m., the police said.

Thrasher, who is from Kansas City, Kansas, is 5-foot-4 and 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Police said she drives a light brown 2003 Chevy Tahoe and should not be approached if located.

