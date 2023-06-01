Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Blue Springs Police searching for woman accused of shooting man and 7-year-old girl

Samantha Thrasher is wanted on multiple felony charges out of Blue Springs, Missouri.
Samantha Thrasher is wanted on multiple felony charges out of Blue Springs, Missouri.(Blue Spring Police Department)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old woman is wanted by the Blue Springs, Missouri Police Department for felony first-degree assault.

According to police, Samantha J. Thrasher is wanted following an incident on May 20 at a hotel in Blue Springs. She’s accused by BSPD of assaulting a 36-year-old man with punches and shooting him multiple times, as well as shooting a 7-year-old girl one time.

The 7-year-old girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident took place May 20 at 11:52 p.m., the police said.

Thrasher, who is from Kansas City, Kansas, is 5-foot-4 and 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Police said she drives a light brown 2003 Chevy Tahoe and should not be approached if located.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier at Pizza Ranch gets $2,500 tip from customer
Rachel Wilkes.
Johnson County day care worker faces criminal charges
The KCPD is investigating a triple shooting that happened at a Family Dollar on Wednesday...
1 dead following triple shooting at Family Dollar in KCMO
Workers rescued the stray kitten, but they warned the public that it is illegal to abandon or...
Kitten adopted after being left at Raymore animal shelter door in sealed box
Fatal Shooting near 63rd and Lennox.
Victim identified in Wednesday morning shooting on NW 63rd Terrace

Latest News

In addition to its smart features, this dishwasher includes elegant and functional design...
Here’s how you can help save on water usage during summer months
Kha'liya Bridgewater, 6 months old, was found deceased in a wooded area on May 13, 2023.
Deceased 6-month-old found in woods on Mother’s Day weekend identified
In response to Roe v. Wade being overturned, Missouri Family Health Council is giving out free...
Missouri nonprofit offering free emergency contraceptives to Missourians
Hot Country Nights starts Thursday June 1 at Power & Light.
Hot Country Nights series kicks off Thursday