Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Attorney: Yarl family had requested special prosecutor to oversee case against Andrew Lester

Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address attempting to pick up his siblings(kctv)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In updating the public on the health of Ralph Yarl and the criminal case against Andrew Lester, the attorney representing the teen’s family said they had requested a special prosecutor in the case.

Lee Merritt stated he had asked that Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker handle the prosecution of the 84-year-old man charged in the shooting of Ralph Yarl. Merritt said that Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson is not refusing himself in the case and is moving forward as the lead prosecutor.

Merritt said the family was initially frustrated with the timeline in Thompson charging Lester.

Lester has pleaded not guilty to armed criminal action and first-degree assault charges and remains free on a $200,000 bond. He is accused of shooting Ralph Yarl on April 13 after the 16-year-old confused Lester’s north Kansas City address with a home about a block away where he was supposed to pick up his younger brothers.

Yarl was shot in the head and arm, and he was released from the hospital after being admitted for three days.

Merritt and some civil rights leaders in the Kansas City area said a hate crime charge is warranted and have called for the U.S. Justice Department to investigate.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier at Pizza Ranch gets $2,500 tip from customer
Rachel Wilkes.
Johnson County day care worker faces criminal charges
The KCPD is investigating a triple shooting that happened at a Family Dollar on Wednesday...
1 dead following triple shooting at Family Dollar in KCMO
Kha'liya Bridgewater, 6 months old, was found deceased in a wooded area on May 13, 2023.
Deceased 6-month-old found in woods on Mother’s Day weekend identified
Workers rescued the stray kitten, but they warned the public that it is illegal to abandon or...
Kitten adopted after being left at Raymore animal shelter door in sealed box

Latest News

Overland Park announces Bluejacket Pool to open Friday
Ralph Yarl
Ralph Yarl family, attorneys to give update on teen’s health and address case being sealed
FILE - Emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun, Monday,...
Federal appeals court halts EPA effort to impose air pollution plan in Missouri
Lakevis Sloan was booked into the Wyandotte County jail after being extradited from South Dakota.
Lakevis Sloan, charged in murder of KCK 6-year-old, booked into Wyandotte County jail