Are drugs the only solution for your nerve pain?

The simple answer to the question above is, no. The drugs most commonly prescribed for neuropathy were developed to treat other conditions like seizures, shingles and even depression. If you’re struggling with nerve pain and looking for answers, watch our conversation with Dr. Greg Davis, DC, BCN and Dr. Kristen Ras, DC, BCN from Essential Neuropathy about alternative treatments. Sponsored by Essential Neuropathy.

