You could get free food from Chipotle during the NBA finals

Chipotle is giving away free burritos during the NBA finals.
Chipotle is giving away free burritos during the NBA finals.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Game one of the NBA finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets is Thursday night.

No matter which team wins, you could score free food.

Chipotle is giving away burritos for every three pointer a player makes in the finals. They’re calling it a “free pointer.”

Here’s how it works:

When a player makes a three point shot, Chipotle will tweet out a code.

The first 300 people who text the code to 888-222 will get a free entrée from Chipotle.

The restaurant said it will give up to 10,500 burritos away per game.

