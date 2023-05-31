WANTED: Robert C. Haag

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Robert C. Haag is wanted on a sex offender registration violation warrant out of Johnson County, Kansas.

According to the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 60-year-old Haag is a noncompliant registered sex offender in that county.

His last known address was in Olathe, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Haag is described as a white man who is 6 feet tall and who weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He also has tattoos on his arms.

If you know where he is or where he might be, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

