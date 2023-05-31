WANTED: Gregory P. Andrews

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Gregory P. Andrews is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for indecent liberties with a child.

According to the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 63-year-old Andrews is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Wyandotte County, Kansas.

He is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and who weighs 180 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

He also has tattoos on his left arm and back.

His last known address was near 57th and Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas. However, his current whereabouts are unknown.

If you know where he is or where he might be, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.