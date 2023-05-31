Ted Lasso Season 3 Finale Watch Party and FREE Arthur Bryant’s BBQ, what more could you want on a Wednesday

Jillian hears from Mackenzie with Crane Brewing about their official A.F.C Raytown Pop Up Bar taking place this week. Fans of Ted Lasso can watch the season finale tonight while enjoying free Arthur Byrant’s BBQ and Ted Lasso themed cocktails. Check out the phot ops, Ted Lasso trivia and more happening tonight through Friday at Crane Brewing in Raytown.

