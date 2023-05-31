Aging & Style
Scammer claims to be with KBI attempts to trick residents out of their money

Shawnee County Sheriff's Office badge(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new scam in which the suspect claims to be with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation has attempted to trick Shawnee Co. residents out of their money.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has warned residents that another phone scam has begun to circulate in the area. This time, the scammer claims to be an inspector with the “General’s Office.”

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that the scammer does provide a badge number as well as a case number. In a specific case, it said the victim was told his social security number and bank accounts were in jeopardy and that to “protect his assets” he needed to wire all his money for safekeeping.

Officials noted that the scammer’s story was elaborate and when the victim looked at the caller ID, it read “KBI Headquarters.” They reminded residents to stay vigilant and ask lots of questions.

