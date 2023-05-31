Aging & Style
One dead in Wednesday morning shooting on NW 63rd Terrace

KC Police Chief, Mayor Lucas and others to address city violence
Fatal Shooting near 63rd and Lennox.
Fatal Shooting near 63rd and Lennox.(KCTV 5)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said a man was found dead after being shot Wednesday morning in the 3800 block of NW 63 Terrace in Kansas City.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers were sent to the area between Westwood Lane and Lennox Avenue from a 911 call reporting gunfire. Police found a vehicle that had crashed into a light pole with an unresponsive man inside who appeared to have been shot. A short time later, emergency medical services declared the man dead on the scene.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 can be given for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

City leadership announced that at 10:15 a.m. in front of the Kansas City Police Department Headquarters, Mayor Quinton Lucas, Chief Stacey Graves, and Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker will address the violent Memorial Day Weekend and continuing efforts to make Kansas City a safer place.

