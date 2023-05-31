Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Officers participate in Torch Run to raise awareness for Special Olympics

The tradition of running for this cause is still alive after more than 40 years and despite the...
The tradition of running for this cause is still alive after more than 40 years and despite the rain the past few years, including Wednesday morning.(KCTV5 News)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Wednesday morning, officers from across the Kansas side of the metro carried the long tradition of raising awareness for the Special Olympics by carrying the Flame of Hope.

The tradition of running for this cause is still alive after more than 40 years, despite the rain that has plagued the Law Enforcement Torch Run the past few years.

“It just shows the true humanity side of law enforcement,” said Captain Jeremiah Waters with the Merriam Police Department. He is also the metro-regional coordinator for the run.

“We’re people too,” he said. “We want to be out here doing things for our community and our community members, especially those that need it the most.”

The run began at Main Event Entertainment in Olathe at 8 a.m. and ended with a ceremony at the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department FOP Hall at 5:15 p.m.

“There’s an adrenaline that hits you on Torch Run day that, like, you can just persevere,” said Emma McCullough, an Olathe police officer. “Last year, I ran 18 miles. So, my goal this year is to run 20.”

McCullough said she visited the 2019 international conference and gained new respect for an already good cause, as Kansas’ history with the organization runs deep.

“It gave me a sense of pride from being from Kansas,” she said. “So, it’s always really cool just to see people sign up and come together this one time every year.”

Captain Waters’ journey started years ago when he met an athlete who shared their story and struggles. He said he wanted to raise awareness that everyone can help out by showing we all can do the same things. It’s a tradition he has now passed on to the next generation.

“I’ve got kids that run with me every year,” he said. “They’ve done it since they were 6 and 7 years old. Now, they’re 16 and 17 years old.”

As part of the ceremonial 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) for Special Olympics Kansas, the run is part of a 1,600-mile journey for the Flame of Hope across the state. Torch Runs are held in Kansas leading up to the annual summer games in Wichita.

The Final Leg of the Torch Run will take place in Wichita on June 2, which will conclude at Maize South High School during the Opening Ceremonies of the 2023 Special Olympics Kansas Summer Games.

More than 2,000 officers will take part in runs throughout the state. In total, Kansas LETR participants raised more than $500,000 for Special Olympics Kansas in 2022.

You can support the LETR fundraising efforts by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel Wilkes.
Johnson County day care worker faces criminal charges
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier at Pizza Ranch gets $2,500 tip from customer
A man suffered an injury after being stabbed by a woman Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
Stabbing suspect in custody following armed standoff, man taken to hospital
Showers and storms that formed in northwest Missouri will continue to push east across the...
FORECAST: Thunderstorms could impact Wednesday morning commute
Mikell R. Grigsby.
Man charged following fatal shooting at apartment complex in KCMO

Latest News

St. Luke's is joining with BJC HealthCare of St. Louis to form an integrated health system in...
KC’s St. Luke’s and St. Louis-based BJC Healthcare to form joint health system
Mayor Quinton Lucas addressed violent crime over the Memorial Day weekend on May 31, 2023.
Kansas City leaders make public plea to curb crime after violent Memorial Day weekend
La ganadora del premio a la mejor actriz de reparto Janelle Monae llega a los National Board of...
Janelle Monae to perform at the Midland Theatre
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Missing teen considered endangered, last seen boarding Kansas City metro bus