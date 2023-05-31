Nae’Qwan Tomlin to withdraw from NBA Draft, return to K-State

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Returning to head coach Jerome Tang’s squad this upcoming season in Manhattan is Nae’Qwan Tomlin, Stadium announced on Wednesday.

The Harlem, New York, native came to Kansas State last season after transferring from Monroe Community College to Chipola (Fla.) College. The 6-foot-10, 210-pound forward averaged 10.4 points and 5.8 boards for the team that made it to the Elite Eight to finish off the season.

Kansas State's Nae'Qwan Tomlin will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to school next season, he told @Stadium.



His return is no surprise as his season did gather NBA looks, but Tang vocalized that “it’s always good to get as much feedback as possible.” in April.

The Kansas State big man had until May 31 to remove his name from draft consideration and return to college with eligibility.

