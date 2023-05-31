Aging & Style
Nae’Qwan Tomlin to withdraw from NBA Draft, return to K-State

Junior forward will remain a Wildcat after testing NBA waters
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin drives to the basket past Montana State guard Caleb Fuller...
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin drives to the basket past Montana State guard Caleb Fuller during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Returning to head coach Jerome Tang’s squad this upcoming season in Manhattan is Nae’Qwan Tomlin, Stadium announced on Wednesday.

The Harlem, New York, native came to Kansas State last season after transferring from Monroe Community College to Chipola (Fla.) College. The 6-foot-10, 210-pound forward averaged 10.4 points and 5.8 boards for the team that made it to the Elite Eight to finish off the season.

His return is no surprise as his season did gather NBA looks, but Tang vocalized that “it’s always good to get as much feedback as possible.” in April.

The Kansas State big man had until May 31 to remove his name from draft consideration and return to college with eligibility.

