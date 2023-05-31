Movin’ On Up: Congrats Anna & good luck on your next chapter

KCTV5 and You Move Me want to help celebrate the achievements of our viewers as you are Movin’ on Up. This week, we’re saying congrats to Anna Stanton who just graduated from Lutheran High School. We wish Anna well as she gets ready for fall semester at William Woods University. Submit your Movin’ on Up moment to be featured on KCTV5 News at 9. Sponsored by You Move Me.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.