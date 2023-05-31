Aging & Style
Movin’ On Up: Congrats Anna & good luck on your next chapter

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KCTV5 and You Move Me want to help celebrate the achievements of our viewers as you are Movin’ on Up. This week, we’re saying congrats to Anna Stanton who just graduated from Lutheran High School. We wish Anna well as she gets ready for fall semester at William Woods University. Submit your Movin’ on Up moment to be featured on KCTV5 News at 9. Sponsored by You Move Me.

For National BBQ Month, Q39 went big by featuring a platter filled with giant portions of...
Bill & Royals pitcher Scott Barlow take on Q39’s Champion Meat Platter
You want to make sure your feet are ready for whatever comes your way and that all starts with...
Are you wearing the wrong size shoes?
