Missouri’s Kobe Brown to remain in NBA Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Basketball will be without a big name next fall.

According to CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, Kobe Brown plans to remain in the NBA draft and skip his remaining year of eligibility with the Tigers.

Missouri's Kobe Brown, a projected second-round pick, will be keeping his name in the draft, sources told CBS Sports. The 6-8 senior averaged 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He shot 45.5% from 3 and was a top-five player in the SEC. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) May 31, 2023

Brown spent four seasons with Mizzou and was one of just three players that remained with the program for the transition to head coach Dennis Gates. The 6-8 senior had his best season this previous year in Columbia, leading him to a second-round pick projection. The Athletic has Brown going No. 36 overall to the Orlando Magic on June 22, 2023, in Brooklyn.

He was the only player nationally to hit 55% from the field and 45% from three this past season, and he was named all-SEC by both coaches and the media following his final season in the black and gold.

He declared for the draft while maintaining eligibility in April and participated in the NBA combine in Chicago.

Wednesday is the final day for players to pull from the draft and return to school.

