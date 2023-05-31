Missing teen considered endangered, last seen boarding Kansas City metro bus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say a 19-year-old is considered endangered after he was reported missing.

The 19-year-old is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds, was last seen in the 900 block of East 9th Street boarding a metro bus.

He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and dark sweatpants.

Officers said he is in need of medical care immediately upon location. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts has been asked to call 911.

