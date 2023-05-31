Legends Outlet to host free movie night’s throughout the summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The official date for summer coming upon us and Kansa City is gearing up to enjoy the season. Pools are opening, there is a new rollercoaster ride at World’s of Fun and Legends Outlet announced how they plan to join in on the summer festivities.

Every Saturday, families looking to enjoy free activities can head to the popular shopping outlet for movie night.

Timeless classics and Hollywood blockbusters will be screened now until the end of October, at 7 p.m., on The Lawn.

The Legends Outlet will also host ‘date night’ every last Saturday of every month, for couples with and without kids.

Check out the full dates and movie list below:

- June 3: Secret Life of Pets

- June 10: The Devil Wears Prada

- June 17: Despicable Me

- June 24: The Princess Bride

- July 1: National Treasure

- July 8: Hook

- July 15: Puss in Boots

- July 22: Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

- July 29: The Wedding Planer

- August 5: Super Mario Bros.

- August 12: School of Rock

- August 19: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

- August 26: Say Anything

- September 2: Harry Potter

- September 9: Little Giants

- September 16: The Lion King

- September 23: Jumanji

- September 30: The Greatest Showman

- October 7: Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

- October 14: Casper

- October 21: Hocus Pocus

- October 28: Nightmare Before Christmas

According to the Legends Outlet, there are some things to note such as movies should begin between 7:00 and 7:15 pm.

Event updates will be shared to their social media stories. If a movie has not started by 7:15 pm, you are advised to call Security at 913-334-1385.

For more information, head over to the Legends Outlet Shopping website.

