Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kitten adopted after being left at Raymore animal shelter door in sealed box

Workers rescued the stray kitten, but they warned the public that it is illegal to abandon or...
Workers rescued the stray kitten, but they warned the public that it is illegal to abandon or dump an animal in the City of Raymore.(Raymore Animal Control/Facebook)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAYMORE, Mo. (KCTV) - Animal control officers said someone left a kitten in a sealed box outside a shelter.

The Raymore Animal Control Facebook page stated that animal shelter workers found a box with “Stray Kitten” written on it at their facility on Tuesday.

The box had been taped up, completely sealed.

Workers rescued the stray kitten, but they warned the public that it is illegal to abandon or dump an animal in the City of Raymore.

The kitten has a foster/adopter lined up, animal control stated. Officials were also able to find the person responsible.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel Wilkes.
Johnson County day care worker faces criminal charges
A man suffered an injury after being stabbed by a woman Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
Stabbing suspect in custody following armed standoff, man taken to hospital
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier at Pizza Ranch gets $2,500 tip from customer
Showers and storms that formed in northwest Missouri will continue to push east across the...
FORECAST: Thunderstorms could impact Wednesday morning commute
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Iowa apartment collapse leaves residents missing, rubble too dangerous to search

Latest News

A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier at Pizza Ranch gets $2,500 tip from customer
File: rain falling on drivers
FORECAST: Partly cloudy in the morning hours followed by scattered thunderstorms throughout the afternoon
Heavy downpours are creating road hazards this morning such as ponding and minor flooding.
Fatal Shooting near 63rd and Lennox.
One dead in Wednesday morning shooting on NW 63rd Terrace