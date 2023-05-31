Aging & Style
KCPD offering free steering wheel locks in response to vehicle thefts

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is offering free steering wheel locks to some Kia and Hyundai owners to combat an increase in vehicle thefts.(Kansas City, Missouri Police Department/Twitter)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is offering free steering wheel locks – anti-theft devices which immobilize a vehicle’s steering wheel – in response to an uptake in vehicle thefts both in Kansas City and nationwide.

The free steering wheel locks will be made available to Kia and Hyundai owners who are Kansas City residents with a valid ID and proof of ownership. Only specific year and makes of the vehicles are eligible to receive the locks.

Those eligible can pick up the free locks from any of the KCPD’s six patrol stations or at the Community Engagement Police Headquarters at 1125 Locust St. between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Here are the year and makes of the vehicles that qualify to receive a free steering wheel lock.
Here are the year and makes of the vehicles that qualify to receive a free steering wheel lock.(Kansas City, Missouri Police Department)

Earlier today, the KCPD also announced it will host a block party in South Kansas City near the Ruskin Heights neighborhood from 12-3 p.m. at Sycamore Park on Saturday, June 10, complete with outdoor sports, activities, arts and crafts and inflatables. Another will be hosted this Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. near 24th and Prospect, an area where multiple shootings have occurred already this year.

The block parties are part of an effort by the KCPD to combat increased violence in the Kansas City metro.

