KCPD investigating triple shooting at Family Dollar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a triple shooting that happened at a Family Dollar on Wednesday evening.

It happened at the store at the corner of Troost Avenue and Linwood Boulevard at 5:05 p.m.

One victim was critically injured and two victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

Two victims were taken to the hospital in personal vehicles, not by ambulance.

This is not an “active shooter” situation.

No one has been taken into custody yet in connection with the shooting. Police are still working to learn what led up to it.

