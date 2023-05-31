Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCPD investigating triple shooting at Family Dollar

By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a triple shooting that happened at a Family Dollar on Wednesday evening.

It happened at the store at the corner of Troost Avenue and Linwood Boulevard at 5:05 p.m.

One victim was critically injured and two victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

Two victims were taken to the hospital in personal vehicles, not by ambulance.

This is not an “active shooter” situation.

No one has been taken into custody yet in connection with the shooting. Police are still working to learn what led up to it.

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.

Also on KCTV5.com:

Kansas City leaders make public plea to curb crime after violent Memorial Day weekend

Deadly shooting in Kansas City makes for 73 homicides this year

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel Wilkes.
Johnson County day care worker faces criminal charges
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier at Pizza Ranch gets $2,500 tip from customer
A man suffered an injury after being stabbed by a woman Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
Stabbing suspect in custody following armed standoff, man taken to hospital
Showers and storms that formed in northwest Missouri will continue to push east across the...
FORECAST: Thunderstorms could impact Wednesday morning commute
Mikell R. Grigsby.
Man charged following fatal shooting at apartment complex in KCMO

Latest News

KCPD investigating triple shooting at Family Dollar
Officers participate in Torch Run to raise awareness for Special Olympics
The Legends Outlets Shopping Center announced their weekly, Saturday movie night. Check out the...
Legends Outlet to host free movie night’s throughout the summer
The tradition of running for this cause is still alive after more than 40 years and despite the...
Officers participate in Torch Run to raise awareness for Special Olympics