Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCKFD confirms fire that damaged historic Franklin Center was arson

The KCKFD confirmed today that a fire which damaged the Franklin Center last Wednesday in...
The KCKFD confirmed today that a fire which damaged the Franklin Center last Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas, was a result of arson.(Scott Schaunaman, KCKFD)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV)- The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department confirmed that a fire which damaged the Franklin Center School was caused by arson.

The historic building’s gas and electric were shut off, according to information from the fire department.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the Franklin Center Wednesday morning and put it out shortly before noon. No injuries were reported, but the old school building did receive some damage.

The Franklin Center first opened in 1898 as a four-room schoolhouse that served eight grades. In the 1970s, it stopped functioning as a school and eventually became a community center before being vacated in 2009. In 2014, it received a $250,000 grant through a partnership with Youthfront with the goal to renovate and re-open the doors.

Now, after the fire and vandalism, the building is in need of donor and repairs.

The KCKFD invited anyone with information about the building’s arson to call the KCKFD Arson Hotline at (913) 573-5555.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel Wilkes.
Johnson County day care worker faces criminal charges
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier at Pizza Ranch gets $2,500 tip from customer
A man suffered an injury after being stabbed by a woman Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
Stabbing suspect in custody following armed standoff, man taken to hospital
Showers and storms that formed in northwest Missouri will continue to push east across the...
FORECAST: Thunderstorms could impact Wednesday morning commute
Mikell R. Grigsby.
Man charged following fatal shooting at apartment complex in KCMO

Latest News

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is offering free steering wheel locks to some Kia...
KCPD offering free steering wheel locks in response to vehicle thefts
Former Kansas center Ernest Udeh Jr. dunks during the first half of a first-round college...
Former Kansas center Ernest Udeh to stay in Big 12
NCAA reveals 2024 logo for Final Four championship.
Deadline to apply for 2024 Men’s Final Four tickets Wednesday
Michael Tisius, who was convicted of a double murder in 2000, is scheduled to die by lethal...
Federal judge halts execution of Michael Tisius for hearing on juror’s literacy