KCKFD confirms fire that damaged historic Franklin Center was arson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV)- The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department confirmed that a fire which damaged the Franklin Center School was caused by arson.

The historic building’s gas and electric were shut off, according to information from the fire department.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the Franklin Center Wednesday morning and put it out shortly before noon. No injuries were reported, but the old school building did receive some damage.

The Franklin Center first opened in 1898 as a four-room schoolhouse that served eight grades. In the 1970s, it stopped functioning as a school and eventually became a community center before being vacated in 2009. In 2014, it received a $250,000 grant through a partnership with Youthfront with the goal to renovate and re-open the doors.

Now, after the fire and vandalism, the building is in need of donor and repairs.

The KCKFD invited anyone with information about the building’s arson to call the KCKFD Arson Hotline at (913) 573-5555.

