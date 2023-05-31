Aging & Style
Kansas home to some of the best staycation locations in the nation

FILE
FILE(Arizona's Family)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansas is home to some of the best staycation locations in the nation.

With inflation making summer travel plans costly, personal finance website WalletHub.com announced on Wednesday, May 31, that it released its report on 2023′s Best & Worst Cities for Staycations.

To find which places are best for a local getaway, WalletHub said it compared more than 180 cities across 42 metrics that indicated a fun-filled and wallet-friendly stay. Data sets ranged from parks per capita to restaurant-meal costs.

Source: WalletHub

The report ranked Kansas City 59th overall with a total score of 43.39. It ranked 77th for recreation, 57th for food and entertainment and 53rd for rest and relaxation.

Overland Park also ranked 70th in the listing with a total score of 41.91. It ranked 132nd for recreation, 114th for food and entertainment and 28th for rest and relaxation.

Lastly, Wichita ranked 118th overall with a total score of 37.29. It ranked 145th for recreation, 32nd for food and entertainment and 124th for rest and relaxation.

The report also found that Omaha, Neb., tied with Norfolk, Va., for having the most tennis courts per capita. Meanwhile, Oklahoma City had the fewest beer gardens per capita and Tulsa had the fifth fewest. It also found that Aurora, Co., had the fewest museums per capita.

The report found the best cities for staycations were:

  1. Honolulu, Hi.
  2. Orlando, Fla.
  3. Las Vegas, Nev.
  4. Tampa, Fla.
  5. Salt Lake City, Utah

The worst cities for staycations were:

  1. Chula Vista, Cali.
  2. Pearl City, Hi.
  3. Fremont, Cali.
  4. Oxnard, Cali.
  5. Santa Ana, Cali.

For more information or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.

