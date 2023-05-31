Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas City residents booked in Shawnee Co. on felony warrant, drugs

A traffic stop in the southeast side of Topeka ended with the arrest of two Kansas City, Mo.,...
A traffic stop in the southeast side of Topeka ended with the arrest of two Kansas City, Mo., residents, Aaron L. Jones, 32 (Left), and Victoria P. Petesch, 25 (Right), for a felony arrest warrant and drugs.(Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Tori Whalen
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A traffic stop conducted in the southeast side of Topeka ended with the arrest of two Kansas City residents for a felony warrant and drugs.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said a deputy with the agency pulled over a 2015 Ford Fusion without a tag light shortly after midnight on Wednesday, May 31 in the 2700 block of SE California Ave.

The Sheriff’s Office said upon further investigation, it was discovered that the driver had a felony arrest warrant, but then the Sheriff’s Office said a stolen firearm and illegal narcotics were found.

The driver identified as Aaron L. Jones, 32, of Kansas City, Mo., was taken into custody under the warrant and faces additional charges for driving with a suspended license, defective tag lamps, and interference with law enforcement.

While the passenger, Victoria P. Petesch, 25, of Kansas City, Mo., was booked for possession of an opiate, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of stolen property.

This incident remains under investigation. No further information was released by officials.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel Wilkes.
Johnson County day care worker faces criminal charges
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier at Pizza Ranch gets $2,500 tip from customer
A man suffered an injury after being stabbed by a woman Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
Stabbing suspect in custody following armed standoff, man taken to hospital
Showers and storms that formed in northwest Missouri will continue to push east across the...
FORECAST: Thunderstorms could impact Wednesday morning commute
Mikell R. Grigsby.
Man charged following fatal shooting at apartment complex in KCMO

Latest News

The tradition of running for this cause is still alive after more than 40 years and despite the...
Officers participate in Torch Run to raise awareness for Special Olympics
St. Luke's is joining with BJC HealthCare of St. Louis to form an integrated health system in...
KC’s St. Luke’s and St. Louis-based BJC Healthcare to form joint health system
Mayor Quinton Lucas addressed violent crime over the Memorial Day weekend on May 31, 2023.
Kansas City leaders make public plea to curb crime after violent Memorial Day weekend
La ganadora del premio a la mejor actriz de reparto Janelle Monae llega a los National Board of...
Janelle Monae to perform at the Midland Theatre
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Missing teen considered endangered, last seen boarding Kansas City metro bus