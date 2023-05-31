Aging & Style
Jillian Carroll signs multi-year deal to join KCTV5's Morning Show at 9

Jillian Carroll has signed a multi-year deal to join the hourlong 9 a.m. show.
Jillian Carroll has signed a multi-year deal to join the hourlong 9 a.m. show.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Curtis Miles, President, and General Manager of KCTV 5 / KSMO announced that Jillian Carroll has signed a multi-year deal to join the 9 a.m. hour-long show.

Carroll joins co-hosts Bill Hurrelbrink and Grace Chapin of the station’s morning lifestyle program, which airs from 9 - 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.

“Jillian’s warmth and energy are absolutely infectious, and she jumps off the screen because you can tell how much she loves Kansas City,” said Curtis Miles Vice President and General Manager. “I think that’s why our viewers have been raving about her—and why we are so happy to have her.”

Carroll has worked for several of Kansas City’s athletic franchises, including the Chiefs, with whom she won an Emmy. She launched the first lifestyle program in the Wichita, KS market with “Good Day, Kansas” on KSN-TV, which won three 1st Place KAB Special Programs Awards in her four years there. Following KSN-TV, she returned to Kansas City in 2022, joining the Kansas City Current as a color analyst in early 2023.

“It’s even more than a dream come true to return to where I started on daytime television at KCTV 5. Having launched a lifestyle show and falling in love with the format, I am excited beyond words to now be doing what I love back home in a city that I love.” Carroll said.

Carroll attended St. Thomas Aquinas Academy in Overland Park, where she played soccer, winning two Kansas State Championships. She continued soccer for the NCAA D1 Panthers at the University of Northern Iowa, where she received an undergraduate degree in elementary education and coaching.

In addition to enjoying time with her family, Carroll continues to pay forward her love of soccer by coaching the game in her free time.

