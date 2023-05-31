Janelle Monae to perform at the Midland Theatre

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Grammy Award-nominated artist, actress and Kansas City’s own Janelle Monae will take the stage in early September at the Midland!

The “Age of Pleasure”, 26-city tour will kick off in Seattle, Washington, on Aug. 30 and stop in Kansas City on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Presale tickets will begin on Thursday, June 1, at 10 a.m. General sales will start on Wednesday, June 7, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

