Janelle Monae to perform at the Midland Theatre

La ganadora del premio a la mejor actriz de reparto Janelle Monae llega a los National Board of...
La ganadora del premio a la mejor actriz de reparto Janelle Monae llega a los National Board of Review Awards Gala en Cipriani 42nd Street el domingo 8 de enero de 2023 en Nueva York. (Foto Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Grammy Award-nominated artist, actress and Kansas City’s own Janelle Monae will take the stage in early September at the Midland!

The “Age of Pleasure”, 26-city tour will kick off in Seattle, Washington, on Aug. 30 and stop in Kansas City on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Presale tickets will begin on Thursday, June 1, at 10 a.m. General sales will start on Wednesday, June 7, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

