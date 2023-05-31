Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Independence teen gets $2,500 tip from customer

By Betsy Webster
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s not easy being different as a teenager.

That’s why a customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after seeing how the 16-year-old carried himself.

Ryheem Lumpkins, who attends William Chrisman High School, has been manning the register for about a month. When no one is in line to pay, he’s busy sweeping floors and wiping down the buffet. He’s usually quiet and introverted, but the job has shown him another side to his personality.

“I see new people, I get excited when I see them. I never knew I could get excited when I see people,” Lumpkins said.

Robert Samay was one of those new people a month ago. He was so impressed by Lumpkins’ attitude that he gave him a $5 tip. He remembered the happy look on the teen’s face. On Tuesday, he returned with a surprise he hoped would make Lumpkins’ day and then some.

“I appreciate your hard work, your good smile, your good attitude. We don’t get that nowadays, especially with young kids,” Samay said to Lumpkins.

Samay’s friend pulled out a stack of $50 bills and began counting them. As the number grew, Lumpkins wiped tears from his eyes.

“To be honest, I was speechless,” Lumpkins said. “I never had nothing in my life that had happened to me like that before.”

It wasn’t just the money. It was the gesture.

“That right there showed me that there’s more people in the world that really cares for me,” Lumpkins said.

It wasn’t until he picked up the cash, that it became clear Lumpkins’ hands and arms were different from most. They never fully developed.

“I don’t describe it as a condition. God made me like this for a reason. I’m a regular person. I don’t think of it as a disability,” Lumpkins said. “It don’t prevent me from nothing. If I feel like I can do it, I can do it.”

Lumpkins hopes to someday be a motivational speaker for kids like him. His message?

“Don’t ever hide it,” he said. “Embrace what you have different from other people. Because a lot of people think it’s cool and a lot of people wouldn’t think it’s cool. The negative words, don’t let it get to your head. Because there’s a lot of positive in the world. There’s more positive than negative.”

“Money comes and goes,” Samay remarked. “It’s rare to find someone like Ryheem.”

Lumpkins said he will be putting the money in his savings account. He’s been saving to get his first car, starting with a cleaning job last year, then this cashier job. The $2,500 will get him there sooner.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homicide investigation is underway after a death outside a closed Applebee's in Kansas City,...
KCPD identified man found dead in parking lot of old KCMO Applebee’s
KCMO Police Investigate a murder.
Man found dead Memorial Day near previous homicide - both in KCMO
KCPD reports on multiple homicides in Kansas City and a standoff just before 8:30 p.m on...
KCPD reports multiple homicides and standoff, due to domestic violence, in 1 day
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
KCPD search for missing 24-year-old woman
Rachel Wilkes.
Johnson County day care worker faces criminal charges

Latest News

A local animal shelter is experiencing such an influx at their facility that they’ve had to...
Influx of animals has KC Pet Project in crisis mode
After almost 70 years of being preserved, a military uniform was found on the side of a rural...
Military uniform, love letter found on side of rural road in KCK
Last year, police responded to 1,707 calls for service at Hawthorne Place. That includes five...
Independence police search for suspects after 2 teens are shot on Memorial Day
A new rule that puts tighter restrictions on children’s access to certain books in Missouri...
New Missouri rule puts library funding at risk