Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Guns N’ Roses, Alice in Chains to perform at Kauffman Stadium

Guns N’ Roses will be performing in Kansas City, Missouri at Kauffman Stadium September 23,...
Guns N’ Roses will be performing in Kansas City, Missouri at Kauffman Stadium September 23, 2023 at 6 p.m.(Katarina Benzova | Live Nation)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Guns N’ Roses, an iconic rock band, already announced they will perform at Kauffman Stadium at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, earlier this year.

Today, the band announced that Alice in Chains, a hard rock band popular in the 90s, will be the band’s special guests and perform alongside the band at Kauffman Stadium.

The band also announced all of the artists who will appear as special guests in the North American leg of their world tour, including: Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, The Warning, Dirty Honey and Alice in Chains.

Country music star Jake Owen will also perform at the K this summer after the Kansas City Royals take on the Minnesota Twins July 29.

Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, will also have a star-studded summer with performances from Luke Combs on June 10, two consecutive performances from Taylor Swift on July 7 and 8, Ed Sheeran and Khalid on August 5 and Beyoncé on Sept. 18.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel Wilkes.
Johnson County day care worker faces criminal charges
A man suffered an injury after being stabbed by a woman Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
Stabbing suspect in custody following armed standoff, man taken to hospital
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier at Pizza Ranch gets $2,500 tip from customer
Showers and storms that formed in northwest Missouri will continue to push east across the...
FORECAST: Thunderstorms could impact Wednesday morning commute
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Iowa apartment collapse leaves residents missing, rubble too dangerous to search

Latest News

Fatal Shooting near 63rd and Lennox.
WATCH LIVE: KC officials address violent crime over Memorial Day weekend
Andrew Lester appeared in person for an arraignment hearing at the Clay County Courthouse in...
Clay County judge grants motion to seal criminal case of Andrew Lester
Workers rescued the stray kitten, but they warned the public that it is illegal to abandon or...
Kitten adopted after being left at Raymore animal shelter door in sealed box
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier at Pizza Ranch gets $2,500 tip from customer