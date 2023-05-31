Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Former Kansas center Ernest Udeh to stay in Big 12

Ernest Udeh Jr. announces transfer to TCU
Former Kansas center Ernest Udeh Jr. dunks during the first half of a first-round college...
Former Kansas center Ernest Udeh Jr. dunks during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Jayhawk center Ernest Udeh Jr. announced Wednesday his plans to join Texas Christian University next fall under head coach Jamie Dixon.

The 6-foot-11, 250-pound incoming sophomore played in 30 games, posting a 75.6 field goal percentage but just a 2.6-point average in his freshman campaign.

The former McDonald’s All-American out of Orlando, Florida, announced on social media his decision to enter the transfer portal on May 11, the last day to enter the portal.

In the same fashion, the center announced he would stay within the conference and head to Fort Worth, Texas.

Udeh Jr. joins Cam Martin (Boise State), Bobby Pettiford (East Carolina), Joseph Yesufu (Washington State), MJ Rice (NC State), Zach Clemence (UCSB), Kyle Cuffe Jr. (Syracuse) and Zuby Ejiofor (St. John’s) in former Jayhawks headed elsewhere.

The Jayhawks make a strong case for a favorite in the NCAA next season to make the trip to Phoenix in the big dance with the return of Kevin McCullar and additions of Hunter Dickinson (Michigan), Nick Timberlake (Towson), Parker Braun (Santa Clara) and Arterio Morris (Texas).

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel Wilkes.
Johnson County day care worker faces criminal charges
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier at Pizza Ranch gets $2,500 tip from customer
A man suffered an injury after being stabbed by a woman Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
Stabbing suspect in custody following armed standoff, man taken to hospital
Showers and storms that formed in northwest Missouri will continue to push east across the...
FORECAST: Thunderstorms could impact Wednesday morning commute
Mikell R. Grigsby.
Man charged following fatal shooting at apartment complex in KCMO

Latest News

NCAA reveals 2024 logo for Final Four championship.
Deadline to apply for 2024 Men’s Final Four tickets Wednesday
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin drives to the basket past Montana State guard Caleb Fuller...
Nae’Qwan Tomlin to withdraw from NBA Draft, return to K-State
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) carries the championship trophy toward the Oklahoma fans as the...
Kansas, Missouri stars set for Women’s College World Series
K-State’s coach Pete Hughes competes against TCU during the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball...
K-State baseball’s skip reacts to no tournament bid