Former Kansas center Ernest Udeh to stay in Big 12

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Jayhawk center Ernest Udeh Jr. announced Wednesday his plans to join Texas Christian University next fall under head coach Jamie Dixon.

The 6-foot-11, 250-pound incoming sophomore played in 30 games, posting a 75.6 field goal percentage but just a 2.6-point average in his freshman campaign.

The former McDonald’s All-American out of Orlando, Florida, announced on social media his decision to enter the transfer portal on May 11, the last day to enter the portal.

In the same fashion, the center announced he would stay within the conference and head to Fort Worth, Texas.

Udeh Jr. joins Cam Martin (Boise State), Bobby Pettiford (East Carolina), Joseph Yesufu (Washington State), MJ Rice (NC State), Zach Clemence (UCSB), Kyle Cuffe Jr. (Syracuse) and Zuby Ejiofor (St. John’s) in former Jayhawks headed elsewhere.

The Jayhawks make a strong case for a favorite in the NCAA next season to make the trip to Phoenix in the big dance with the return of Kevin McCullar and additions of Hunter Dickinson (Michigan), Nick Timberlake (Towson), Parker Braun (Santa Clara) and Arterio Morris (Texas).

