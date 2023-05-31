FORECAST: Widely scattered showers, storms possible again Thursday

Through the rest of the afternoon and evening, an isolated shower or storm will be possible. Most of the activity will wind down Wednesday night. By daybreak Thursday, expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures returning to the 60s. By the afternoon, under a mix of sun and clouds, look for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms to form. Once again, severe weather is not expected. However, a strong storm could produce gusty winds and hail. Those who don’t get rain will return to the middle to upper 80s. We have Weather Alerts from Thursday to Saturday, with scattered thunderstorms possible each afternoon. If any of your plans take you outdoors over the next few days, be sure to pack the rain gear. However, with coverage being more scattered, there will be some areas that don’t get hit with any rain at all. We’ll finally dry out a bit by the second half of the weekend. Into next week, temperatures will hold just a few degrees above normal each afternoon and the humidity should not be as high.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.