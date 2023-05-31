Aging & Style
FORECAST: Partly cloudy in the morning hours followed by scattered thunderstorms throughout the afternoon

Heavy downpours are creating road hazards this morning such as ponding and minor flooding within low-lying areas.
By Greg Bennett
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - I continue to monitor shower and thunderstorm activity through the area this morning. Heavy downpours are creating road hazards this morning such as ponding and minor flooding within low-lying areas. This is due to an area of high pressure that continues to track east into the mid-Atlantic states and low pressure that remains out west, forcing a consistent southerly flow from the Gulf of Mexico into the central plains. With an upper-level low situated to the Dakotas, mixing was bound to occur, which allowed for the scattered showers and thunderstorms. A more isolated event is anticipated moving into the afternoon and early evening as high temperatures increase to the lower and middle 80s.

As we move through the rest of our work week, you can anticipate just about the same forecast as what we have today. Morning shower and thunderstorm activity with a few isolated storms and wet weather into the late afternoon. Temperatures though are expected to be more common in the middle and upper 80s with feel like temperatures near 90°.

We will expect a dryer pattern moving towards the end of the weekend and into next week with a gradual downward trend in temperatures back to the lower 80s by mid next week.

