Fatal Shooting, Northwest 63 Terrace

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in the 3800 block of NW 63 Terrace in Kansas City.

Today at 10:15 a.m. in front of KCPD Headquarters, Mayor Lucas, Chief Graves, and Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker will address the violent Memorial Day Weekend and continuing efforts to make Kansas City a safer place.

