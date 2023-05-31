Fatal Shooting, Northwest 63 Terrace
KC Police Chief, Mayor Lucas and others to address city violence
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in the 3800 block of NW 63 Terrace in Kansas City.
Today at 10:15 a.m. in front of KCPD Headquarters, Mayor Lucas, Chief Graves, and Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker will address the violent Memorial Day Weekend and continuing efforts to make Kansas City a safer place.
We have a reporter on these stories and will bring updates both online and on-air as it becomes available.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.