Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Fatal Shooting, Northwest 63 Terrace

KC Police Chief, Mayor Lucas and others to address city violence
Fatal Shooting near 63rd and Lennox.
Fatal Shooting near 63rd and Lennox.(KCTV 5)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in the 3800 block of NW 63 Terrace in Kansas City.

Today at 10:15 a.m. in front of KCPD Headquarters, Mayor Lucas, Chief Graves, and Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker will address the violent Memorial Day Weekend and continuing efforts to make Kansas City a safer place.

We have a reporter on these stories and will bring updates both online and on-air as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel Wilkes.
Johnson County day care worker faces criminal charges
A man suffered an injury after being stabbed by a woman Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
Stabbing suspect in custody following armed standoff, man taken to hospital
Showers and storms that formed in northwest Missouri will continue to push east across the...
FORECAST: Thunderstorms could impact Wednesday morning commute
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Iowa apartment collapse leaves residents missing, rubble too dangerous to search
Mikell R. Grigsby.
Man charged following fatal shooting at apartment complex in KCMO

Latest News

It’s not easy being different as a teen. That’s why a customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch...
Independence teen gets $2,500 tip from customer
A local animal shelter is experiencing such an influx at their facility that they’ve had to...
Influx of animals has KC Pet Project in crisis mode
After almost 70 years of being preserved, a military uniform was found on the side of a rural...
Military uniform, love letter found on side of rural road in KCK
Last year, police responded to 1,707 calls for service at Hawthorne Place. That includes five...
Independence police search for suspects after 2 teens are shot on Memorial Day