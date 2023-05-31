Deadline to apply for 2024 Men’s Final Four tickets Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just 311 days sit between now and the 2024 Men’s Final Four in Phoenix.

If you plan on being at State Farm Stadium for the national semifinals and when the champions are crowned to conclude the 2024 season, you will need to apply for tickets by the Wednesday, May 31 deadline.

The ticket offer application that can be found here will cost you a total of $250 per application, plus a $25 application fee. This means it costs $525 total to fill out one application for two seats at the Final Four in the upper level. Additionally, each book will admit the applicant to both national semifinal and championship games and fans may apply for up to four books.

Time is running out. The 2024 Men’s Final Four application closes tomorrow. Don’t miss your chance to witness history LIVE in Phoenix April 6 & 8. APPLY NOW!



➡️ https://t.co/nUhLZyPA80#MFinalFour pic.twitter.com/Q5yBRwugnW — NCAA Men's Final Four (@MFinalFour) May 30, 2023

If your application is not selected, it will be refunded following a “random selection” minus the $25 application fee.

Kansas City fans have enjoyed recent success at State Farm Stadium after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35 on Feb. 12, 2023. The Final Four will take place in the same facility.

WE ARE SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS !!!! pic.twitter.com/ws26JGa3xo — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 13, 2023

