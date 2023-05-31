Bill & Royals pitcher Scott Barlow take on Q39’s Champion Meat Platter

Aging & Style
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
For National BBQ Month, Q39 went big by featuring a platter filled with giant portions of different barbecued meats. First, Jillian goes behind the dish with Q39′s Executive Chef Philip Thompson to find out what all gets served up. Then, Royals pitcher Scott Barlow challenges Bill to see who could eat more from the platter. Watch this video to hear Bill attempt to trash talk a professional athlete and find out who can stomach the most barbecue.

