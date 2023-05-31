7 perish on Kansas roadways over Memorial Day weekend, none related to DUI

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A total of seven people died on Kansas roadways over the Memorial Day weekend, however, none of the related crashes were associated with driving under the influence.

The Kansas Highway Patrol announced on Tuesday, May 30, that seven people perished in fatality crashes on Kansas roadways over the Memorial Day weekend reporting period.

KHP noted that the reporting period ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, May 26, to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 29.

Officials indicated they worked four non-DUI-related fatal crashes in which seven drivers and passengers died as a result. In 2022 there were two fatal crashes, one of which was related to a DUI. In 2021, there were three fatal crashes, none of which were related to a DUI.

KHP said activity from the holiday weekend was reported as follows:

Enforcement Data 2021 2022 2023 DUI Arrests 20 17 20 Speed Citations 781 833 756 Speed Warnings 474 639 562 Safety Belt - Adult Citations 76 101 72 Safety Belt - Adult Warnings 9 9 26 Safety Belt - Teen Citations 1 5 6 Safety Belt - Teen Warnings 1 0 0 Child Restraint - Citations 20 29 16 Motorist Assists 748 811 705 Fatal DUI Related Crashes 0 1 0 DUI Related Fatalities 0 1 0 Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes 3 1 4 Non-DUI Related Fatalities 5 1 7

