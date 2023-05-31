Aging & Style
7 perish on Kansas roadways over Memorial Day weekend, none related to DUI

Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas Highway Patrol(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A total of seven people died on Kansas roadways over the Memorial Day weekend, however, none of the related crashes were associated with driving under the influence.

The Kansas Highway Patrol announced on Tuesday, May 30, that seven people perished in fatality crashes on Kansas roadways over the Memorial Day weekend reporting period.

KHP noted that the reporting period ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, May 26, to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 29.

Officials indicated they worked four non-DUI-related fatal crashes in which seven drivers and passengers died as a result. In 2022 there were two fatal crashes, one of which was related to a DUI. In 2021, there were three fatal crashes, none of which were related to a DUI.

KHP said activity from the holiday weekend was reported as follows:

Enforcement Data202120222023
DUI Arrests201720
Speed Citations781833756
Speed Warnings474639562
Safety Belt - Adult Citations7610172
Safety Belt - Adult Warnings 9926
Safety Belt - Teen Citations 156
Safety Belt - Teen Warnings 100
Child Restraint - Citations 202916
Motorist Assists 748811705
Fatal DUI Related Crashes010
DUI Related Fatalities010
Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes314
Non-DUI Related Fatalities517

