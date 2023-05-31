Aging & Style
65-year-old man kidnapped from Lawrence home found in nearby town

FILE(Provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
May. 31, 2023
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A 65-year-old man who was kidnapped from his Lawrence home on Memorial Day was found in a nearby town while one arrest has been made and more are anticipated.

The Lawrence Police Department says around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, that it is now searching for additional suspects in a kidnapping case that started on Monday and led to one late-night arrest.

LPD noted that a 65-year-old man was found by officials in a nearby city after it was reported he had been kidnapped from his home in the 4600 block of Nicklaus Dr. An investigation began immediately to find evidence and identify suspects.

Officials indicated that they surrounded the place of employment for one suspect, later identified as Tahreon L. Allen, 20, where he attempted to run, but was quickly apprehended.

LPD said the investigation remains active and further details about the incident could jeopardize the case. It does intend to release more information when available and encourages those with information to report it at

