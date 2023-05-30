WEATHER ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With high pressure still situated to the Tennessee River Valley and low pressure concentrated towards southwestern Colorado, a strong, southerly flow still remains building moisture content from the Gulf of Mexico into the central plains. With a cold front looming to the northwest, a shower and thunderstorm activity is still possible today, though isolated in nature. Even though a widespread threat for wet weather is unlikely today, the atmosphere is becoming more unstable, and with the temperatures increasing to the middle and upper 80s, warm air lift will allow mixing to occur that may be on the level of severe storm activity. A marginal risk for severe storms is possible today so please stay weather alert, especially towards the late afternoon and early evening.

A severe weather threat at this time is unlikely Wednesday and Thursday but a 30% chance for isolated showers and storms is still possible with daytime highs concentrating in the upper 80s. A better threat for wet weather starts Friday with 40% chances for scattered showers and storms that will bleed into Saturday with finally a dryer pattern by the end of the weekend. This is also where we could see the peak of our warmth with afternoon temperatures floating close to the 90s.

A slow temperature fall will occur next week. By next Thursday, afternoon temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 80s.

